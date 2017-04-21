Nationals finish off sweep in SunTrust Park

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Thursday’s scores
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Friday’s games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 10-5
▪ Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run homer to lead the Nationals past the Braves on Thursday.
▪ Stephen Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out 10.
Miami Marlins 8-7, 2 GB
▪ The Marlins reinstated shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the disabled list Thursday.
New York Mets 8-8, 2.5 GB
▪ Yoenis Cespedes limped off in the fifth inning Thursday against the Phillies with a pain in his left hamstring and said he might be out a few days.
▪ Noah Syndergaard struck out the side in the first and started the game with 11 straight strikes.
Atlanta Braves 6-9, 4 GB
▪ Atlanta went 4-3 on its first homestand at SunTrust Park.
▪ R.A. Dickey (1-2) gave up three runs and three hits in seven innings Thursday against Nationals.
▪ Matt Kemp came off the 10-day disabled list and struck out three times.
Philadelphia Phillies 6-9, 4 GB
▪ The Phillies took two of three at Citi Field after losing six straight series to the Mets.
▪ Maikel Franco ended a 0-for-22 skid Thursday against the Mets.
Around the Division
Zimmerman and Strasburg were too much for the Braves on Thursday and completed a three-game sweep.
Mets are letting Jose Reyes work his way out of the slump.
Phillies finally got the most of the Mets.
Some big names are teaming up make a bid for the Marlins.
