April 21, 2017 11:48 AM

Nationals finish off sweep in SunTrust Park

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Thursday’s scores

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Friday’s games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 10-5

▪ Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run homer to lead the Nationals past the Braves on Thursday.

▪ Stephen Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out 10.

Miami Marlins 8-7, 2 GB

▪ The Marlins reinstated shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the disabled list Thursday.

New York Mets 8-8, 2.5 GB

▪ Yoenis Cespedes limped off in the fifth inning Thursday against the Phillies with a pain in his left hamstring and said he might be out a few days.

▪ Noah Syndergaard struck out the side in the first and started the game with 11 straight strikes.

Atlanta Braves 6-9, 4 GB

▪ Atlanta went 4-3 on its first homestand at SunTrust Park.

▪ R.A. Dickey (1-2) gave up three runs and three hits in seven innings Thursday against Nationals.

▪ Matt Kemp came off the 10-day disabled list and struck out three times.

Philadelphia Phillies 6-9, 4 GB

▪ The Phillies took two of three at Citi Field after losing six straight series to the Mets.

▪ Maikel Franco ended a 0-for-22 skid Thursday against the Mets.

Around the Division

Zimmerman and Strasburg were too much for the Braves on Thursday and completed a three-game sweep.

Mets are letting Jose Reyes work his way out of the slump.

Phillies finally got the most of the Mets.

Some big names are teaming up make a bid for the Marlins.

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

