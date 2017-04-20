Georgia gearing up for G-Day game

Georgia will hold its G-Day game Saturday at Sanford Stadium. It marks Kirby Smart’s second G-Day game as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Jason Butt previewed the G-Day game as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
