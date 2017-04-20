Hard work pays off for former Tattnall Square star Slaughter

Ivey Slaughter is headed to training camp with the WNBA’s New York Liberty and said she has been told to just work hard and focus on the little things.
That should work out just fine. The former Tattnall Square standout has made a career out of doing just that.
“It’s very exciting. I’m glad the Liberty gave me the opportunity, and I’m going to try to make the best of it,” Slaughter said. “It’s just like every team. You’ve gotta go in there and do the little things. They have their scorers. They have their big-time players. So just go in there and play how I play, do all the little things, rebounding and defense.”
Slaughter wrapped up her Florida State career this season as a member of the program’s winningest senior class. She finished her career in the top five in program history in six statistical categories and was awarded the program’s Hard Wood Award for her “hustling and scrappy style of play.”
Slaughter wasn’t selected in the WNBA draft this month but was invited to the Liberty’s training camp to try out for the team’s roster. She will leave Friday for the training camp, which starts Sunday.
The WNBA season tips off May 13.
“I was disappointed that I wasn’t drafted, but I knew that God had other plans for me,” Slaughter said. “I just stayed focused through the whole process, and then my agent called me and told me I had the opportunity to go to training camp. As far as I’ve heard, you have to learn a lot of plays in the WNBA, and we ran a lot of plays at Florida State. Our coaches did a really good job of implementing plays, so I think that will help a lot.
“And just playing hard. That’s what they want you to do, and that has gotten me this far.”
