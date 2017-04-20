Harper has another big game against Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Wednesday’s scores
Washington 14, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Seattle 10, Miami 5
Thursday’s games
Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Atlanta (Dickey 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Washington Nationals 9-5
▪ Bryce Harper hit two home runs and had five RBI against the Braves on Wednesday.
▪ Joe Ross allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his season debut.
New York Mets 8-7, 1.5 GB
▪ Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs Wednesday against the Phillies.
▪ The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak.
Miami Marlins 8-7, 1.5 GB
▪ Martin Prado was back in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle after leaving Monday’s game with a cramp in his calf and had two hits.
Atlanta Braves 6-8, 3 GB
▪ Julio Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings against the Nationals on Wednesday.
▪ Freddie Freeman walked in the first inning and hit his sixth homer in the third to give him 12 consecutive plate appearances in which he reached safely, an Atlanta record. The streak ended with Freeman’s sixth-inning groundout.
Philadelphia Phillies 5-9, 4 GB
▪ Starter Vince Velasquez hasn’t won since July.
▪ Philadelphia put reliever Pat Neshek on the paternity list before the game.
Around the Division
Freeman set Atlanta record in style.
Harper had a big game against the Braves.
Bruce came up big for the Mets.
Miami’s pitching had a bad, bad day.
Velasquez was better but still not good enough.
