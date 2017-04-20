Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

April 20, 2017 8:45 AM

Harper has another big game against Braves

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Wednesday’s scores

Washington 14, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Seattle 10, Miami 5

Thursday’s games

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Atlanta (Dickey 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Washington Nationals 9-5

▪ Bryce Harper hit two home runs and had five RBI against the Braves on Wednesday.

▪ Joe Ross allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his season debut.

New York Mets 8-7, 1.5 GB

▪ Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs Wednesday against the Phillies.

▪ The Mets snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miami Marlins 8-7, 1.5 GB

▪ Martin Prado was back in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle after leaving Monday’s game with a cramp in his calf and had two hits.

Atlanta Braves 6-8, 3 GB

▪ Julio Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings against the Nationals on Wednesday.

▪ Freddie Freeman walked in the first inning and hit his sixth homer in the third to give him 12 consecutive plate appearances in which he reached safely, an Atlanta record. The streak ended with Freeman’s sixth-inning groundout.

Philadelphia Phillies 5-9, 4 GB

▪ Starter Vince Velasquez hasn’t won since July.

▪ Philadelphia put reliever Pat Neshek on the paternity list before the game.

Around the Division

Freeman set Atlanta record in style.

Harper had a big game against the Braves.

Bruce came up big for the Mets.

Miami’s pitching had a bad, bad day.

Velasquez was better but still not good enough.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears 1:17

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears
Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team 1:26

Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team
Hanson enjoying strong first season at Mercer 1:36

Hanson enjoying strong first season at Mercer

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos