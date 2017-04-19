Braves suffer first loss at SunTrust Park

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Tuesday’s scores
Washington 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Miami 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s games
Miami at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Washington Nationals 8-5
▪ Max Scherzer allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings Tuesday against Atlanta.
▪ Washington is 37-13 in its past 50 meetings with Atlanta.
Miami Marlins 8-6, .5 GB
▪ Wei-Yin Chen and two relievers came within two outs of Miami’s first combined no-hitter as the Marlins one-hit Seattle on Tuesday night.
▪ Seattle’s Mitch Haniger lined a one-out double into right-center field off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth.
New York Mets 7-7, 1.5 GB
▪ Zack Wheeler allowed one run in his third start since missing the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery Tuesday against Philadelphia.
▪ David Wright (neck surgery) is set to resume baseball activities in the next day or two after stopping for a short period due to the flu and some discomfort in his lower back..
Atlanta Braves 6-7, 2 GB
▪ Atlanta’s five-game winning streak was snapped by Washington on Tuesday.
▪ Mike Foltynewicz (0-2) lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and a pair of runs.
▪ The Braves suffered their first loss at SunTrust Park.
Philadelphia Phillies 5-8, 3 GB
▪ The Phillies scored four runs in the 10th inning to beat the Mets on Tuesday.
▪ Philadelphia won for only the seventh time in its past 24 road games against New York.
