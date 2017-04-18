Swanson comes through in clutch for Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Monday’s scores
Atlanta 5, San Diego 4
Seattle 6, Miami 1
Tuesday’s games
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 7-5
▪ The \Nationals lead the NL with a .283 batting average.
▪ Daniel Murphy is fourth in the NL with a .396 batting average.
New York Mets 7-6, .5 GB
▪ The Mets are second in the NL with 22 home runs.
▪ Yoenis Cespedes is second in the NL with six home runs.
Miami Marlins 7-6, .5 GB
▪ Ichiro Suzuki was honored before Monday’s game at Seattle, his former team, for getting his 3,000th hit last season.
▪ Suzuki won two batting titles in his 11 1/2 seasons with the Mariners and set the major league season record with 262 hits in a 2004.
Atlanta Braves 6-6, 1 GB
▪ Dansby Swanson delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth to lift the Atlanta Braves over the San Diego Padres on Monday.
▪ Freddie Freeman hit two home runs in his four hits and drove in three runs.
▪ The Braves have followed a five-game losing streak with five straight wins.
▪ Atlanta swept its first-ever series at SunTrust Park.
Philadelphia Phillies 4-8, 3 GB
▪ The Phillies are last in the NL with a 4.94 ERA.
Around the Division
