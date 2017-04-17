Middle Georgia State hires athletics director

Joseph “Chip” Smith was named the athletics director at Middle Georgia State on Monday.
Smith comes to Middle Georgia State from the University of North Carolina Charlotte’s athletics program.
Smith also has worked in the athletics departments at Western Carolina, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky and VMI. Smith will start in his new role June 1.
“Chip’s leadership and experience as a director of athletics ensure that he will strengthen and grow our athletics department into a university-caliber program,” said Jennifer Brannon, the school’s vice president for student affairs. “His enthusiastic passion for athletics and his commitment to student-athlete success is exciting as we move forward.”
Middle Georgia State fields NAIA teams in baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, cross country and volleyball, along with club teams in football and cheerleading.
“It is a privilege to join the team at Middle Georgia State University,” Smith said. “The direction and leadership of the university have positioned the school to make remarkable strides in academics, athletics and involvement in the region. I am very enthusiastic about what we can accomplish. We are delighted to be a part of the community and to have the opportunity to meet our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, who are vital to the future success of Knights athletics.”
