JT Thomas riding high after big weekend for Mercer

JT Thomas said last week he wasn’t even sure he would get to play much this season for the Mercer baseball team.
But the junior college transfer continues to prove that he is a perfect fit with the Bears.
Thomas was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after batting .444 with 13 RBI as Mercer went 4-0 last week. In a three-game sweep of VMI, Thomas had all 13 of his RBI for the week, and he hit a home run in each game of the three-game series against the Keydets.
“Most of the guys from last year came back, so I wasn’t sure at first if I was going to play a lot,” Thomas said before the Bears headed to VMI. “But I had a good fall, had a good pre-spring, and I’m glad I’ve been able to come in the lineup and help out the team.”
Thomas leads the conference in RBI (48) and is tied for first in total bases (98) and doubles (14). He ranks second in runs scored (40) and home runs (12). Thomas was also named the conference player of the week March 20.
Thomas and the Bears lead the nation with 32 wins as they sit at 32-6, and they are 11-1 in conference play. Mercer has won 11 straight games as it heads to Georgia Tech at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mercer, which is ranked 22nd in Perfect Game USA’s latest top 25 rankings, is 6-1 against teams from Georgia with the only loss coming to Georgia Tech last month.
Comments