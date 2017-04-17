Colon gets first win as Braves keep streak going

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Sunday’s scores
Atlanta 9, San Diego 2
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
Monday’s games
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 7-5
▪ Bryce Harper had two home runs, including a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning, to lead the Nationals to a 6-4 win over the Phillies.
▪ Washington has won 15 of its past 19 games against Philadelphia.
New York Mets 7-5
▪ The Mets had their 11-game home run streak end Sunday against the Marlins.
▪ The Mets begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday against the Phillies.
Miami Marlins 7-6, .5 GB
▪ J.T. Riddle’s second major league hit was a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Marlins to a 4-2 win over the Mets.
▪ Starter Dan Straily and three relievers didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the eighth.
Atlanta Braves 5-6, 1.5 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon allowed one hit in seven innings against the Padres on Sunday for his first win with the Braves.
▪ Nick Markakis stretched his hitting streak to 10 games.
▪ The Braves have won four straight games.
Philadelphia Phillies 4-8, 3 GB
▪ Cesar Hernandez has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
▪ Odubel Herrera missed his first game of the season.
Around the Division
