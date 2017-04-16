Braves stretch their winning streak to three games

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Saturday’s scores
Atlanta 4, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Sunday’s games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
New York Mets 7-5
▪ Major league home run leader Yoenis Cespedes was back in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins after missing one start because of the flu. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
▪ Jacob deGrom tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings and allowed two runs, both homers.
Washington Nationals 6-5, .5 GB
▪ The bullpen has allowed 10 home runs in 11 games.
▪ Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 against the Phillies on Saturday, stopping his 10-game hitting streak.
Miami Marlins 6-5, .5 GB
▪ Christian Yelich gave Giancarlo Stanton had back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to take down the Mets on Saturday.
▪ Four of the Marlins’ six hits were homers.
Atlanta Braves 4-6, 2 GB
▪ R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance at SunTrust Park against the Padres on Saturday.
▪ Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
▪ Atlanta won its third straight game.
Philadelphia Phillies 4-7, 2.5 GB
▪ Cesar Hernandez had a two-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Nationals.
▪ The Phillies snapped their four-game losing streak.
Around the Division
Veterans are leading the way for the Braves.
Another strong deGrom outing was wasted by the Mets.
The back-to-back blasts were huge for the Marlins.
The Nationals’ bullpen continues to struggle.
Comments