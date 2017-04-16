Peach State Sports Blog

April 16, 2017 1:39 PM

Braves stretch their winning streak to three games

By Daniel Shirley

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Saturday’s scores

Atlanta 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Sunday’s games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

New York Mets 7-5

▪ Major league home run leader Yoenis Cespedes was back in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins after missing one start because of the flu. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

▪ Jacob deGrom tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings and allowed two runs, both homers.

Washington Nationals 6-5, .5 GB

▪ The bullpen has allowed 10 home runs in 11 games.

▪ Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 against the Phillies on Saturday, stopping his 10-game hitting streak.

Miami Marlins 6-5, .5 GB

▪ Christian Yelich gave Giancarlo Stanton had back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to take down the Mets on Saturday.

▪ Four of the Marlins’ six hits were homers.

Atlanta Braves 4-6, 2 GB

▪ R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance at SunTrust Park against the Padres on Saturday.

▪ Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

▪ Atlanta won its third straight game.

Philadelphia Phillies 4-7, 2.5 GB

▪ Cesar Hernandez had a two-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Nationals.

▪ The Phillies snapped their four-game losing streak.

Around the Division

Veterans are leading the way for the Braves.

Another strong deGrom outing was wasted by the Mets.

The back-to-back blasts were huge for the Marlins.

The Nationals’ bullpen continues to struggle.

The Phillies’ pitching was strong Saturday.

