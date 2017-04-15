Mercer keeps its winning streak going, pounds VMI

Mercer hit four home runs and had a season-high 21 hits as it completed a three-game sweep of VMI on Saturday with a 17-5 win.
Mercer, which has won 11 straight games, improves to 32-6 (leading the nation in wins) and 11-1 in the conference. The Bears scored seven runs in the third inning, and every position starter had at least one hit.
JT Thomas and Ryan Hagan each went 4-for-5, while Alex Crotty went 3-for-4. Kevin Coulter lasted 5 2/3 innings and got the win to improve to 4-2.
Thomas, Hagan, Jackson Ware and Hunter Bening all had home runs. Thomas had six RBI and finished with 13 in the series.
Mercer has won 16 straight weekend series.
Louisville 5, Georgia Tech 4
The Yellow Jackets had 11 hits and held the Cardinals to just three but the second-ranked Cardinals scored three runs in the ninth to rally for the win.
Georgia Tech falls to 16-18 and 4-14 in the ACC. Ryan Peurifoy was 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, while Coleman Poje went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Zac Ryan (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on one hit, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts in the final two innings.
Arkansas 11, Georgia 3
The Razorbacks completed a three-game sweep in SEC play has the Bulldogs managed single runs in the first, third and fourth despite finishing with 11 hits.
Georgia falls to 15-22 overall and 4-11 in the SEC. Cam Shepherd led the Bulldogs with three hits.
