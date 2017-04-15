Peach State Sports Blog

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Peach State Sports Blog

April 15, 2017 1:53 PM

Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Catchers

Tyler Flowers

Batting .375 with two RBI.

Anthony Recker

Hitless in one at-bat.

Kurt Suzuki

One hit in nine at-bats with one RBI.

Infielders

Chase d’Arnaud

One hit in four at-bats with two runs scored.

Johan Camargo

Hitless in two at-bats.

Freddie Freeman

Batting .361 with three home runs, three RBI and seven runs scored.

Adonis Garcia

Batting .143 with two RBI and one run scored.

Jace Peterson

Batting .250 with two RBI and one run scored.

Brandon Phillips

Batting .294 with two RBI and four runs scored.

Dansby Swanson

Batting .250 with one home run, one RBI and one run scored.

Outfielders

Emilio Bonifacio

One hit in nine at-bats with two runs scored.

Ender Inciarte

Batting .220 with three home runs, six RBI and five runs scored.

Nick Markakis

Batting .303 with one home run, five RBI and five runs scored.

Pitchers

Josh Collmenter

0-0, 9.00 ERA in two innings.

Bartolo Colon

0-1, 5.73 ERA in 10 innings.

R.A. Dickey

0-1, 4.76 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.

Mike Foltynewicz

0-1, 6.35 ERA in 5 2/3 innings

Jaime Garcia

0-1, 5.73 ERA in 11 innings.

Luke Jackson

No stats.

Jim Johnson

1-0, 1.80 ERA in five innings.

Ian Krol

0-1, 7.36 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Eric O’Flaherty

0-0, 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez

0-1, 2.84 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

Julio Teheran

1-0, 0.95 ERA in 19 innings.

Arodys Vizcaino

1-0, 0.00 ERA in five innings.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Tuesday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Wednesday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Thursday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Friday 21 at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Saturday 22 at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Sunday 23 at Philadelphia Phillies 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears 1:17

Thomas fitting in nicely with Mercer Bears
Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team 1:26

Gibson enjoying this year's Mercer team
Hanson enjoying strong first season at Mercer 1:36

Hanson enjoying strong first season at Mercer

View More Video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos