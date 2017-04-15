Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

Catchers
Tyler Flowers
Batting .375 with two RBI.
Anthony Recker
Hitless in one at-bat.
Kurt Suzuki
One hit in nine at-bats with one RBI.
Infielders
Chase d’Arnaud
One hit in four at-bats with two runs scored.
Johan Camargo
Hitless in two at-bats.
Freddie Freeman
Batting .361 with three home runs, three RBI and seven runs scored.
Adonis Garcia
Batting .143 with two RBI and one run scored.
Jace Peterson
Batting .250 with two RBI and one run scored.
Brandon Phillips
Batting .294 with two RBI and four runs scored.
Dansby Swanson
Batting .250 with one home run, one RBI and one run scored.
Outfielders
Emilio Bonifacio
One hit in nine at-bats with two runs scored.
Ender Inciarte
Batting .220 with three home runs, six RBI and five runs scored.
Nick Markakis
Batting .303 with one home run, five RBI and five runs scored.
Pitchers
Josh Collmenter
0-0, 9.00 ERA in two innings.
Bartolo Colon
0-1, 5.73 ERA in 10 innings.
R.A. Dickey
0-1, 4.76 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.
Mike Foltynewicz
0-1, 6.35 ERA in 5 2/3 innings
Jaime Garcia
0-1, 5.73 ERA in 11 innings.
Luke Jackson
No stats.
Jim Johnson
1-0, 1.80 ERA in five innings.
Ian Krol
0-1, 7.36 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.
Eric O’Flaherty
0-0, 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.
Jose Ramirez
0-1, 2.84 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.
Julio Teheran
1-0, 0.95 ERA in 19 innings.
Arodys Vizcaino
1-0, 0.00 ERA in five innings.
This Week’s Schedule
Monday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Tuesday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Wednesday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Thursday vs. WASHINGTON NATIONALS 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Friday 21 at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Saturday 22 at Philadelphia Phillies 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Sunday 23 at Philadelphia Phillies 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
