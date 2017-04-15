Braves debut their new stadium in style

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Friday’s scores
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Saturday’s games
Philadelphia (Hellickson 1-0) at Washington (Roark 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 1-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Miami (Conley 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
New York Mets 7-4
▪ Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs in six innings in a 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday. The right-hander said the nail split on his forefinger around the third inning and on his middle finger in the sixth.
▪ Yoenis Cespedes, who hit two homers Thursday while battling the flu, struck out in the eighth as a pinch-hitter.
Washington Nationals 6-4, .5 GB
▪ Daniel Murphy had a double to score Bryce Harper in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Friday. Murphy has a 10-game hitting streak.
▪ The bullpen allowed only two baserunners in three scoreless innings.
Miami Marlins 5-5, 1.5 GB
▪ J.T. Realmuto had a game-winning RBI double with two out in the ninth inning.
▪ Miguel Rojas had three hits.
Atlanta Braves 3-6, 3 GB
▪ Ender Inciarte hit the first homer at SunTrust Park on Friday against San Diego. He also recorded the first out, had the first hit and scored the first ruun.
▪ Julio Teheran went six innings, gave up two runs and worked around four walks and two hit batters for his first win of the season.
▪ The Braves called up right-hander Luke Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett and sent down right-hander Jason Hursh.
▪ Ten retired numbers were unveiled in a pregame ceremony, and seven of those players — Hank Aaron, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Phil Niekro, Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones and Dale Murphy — were on hand. Aaron threw out the first pitch with Cox catching.
Philadelphia Phillies 3-7, 3.5 GB
▪ The Phillies have lost four straight games.
▪ Relief pitcher Jeanmar Gomez has allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings this month.
Around the Division
Inciarte came up huge for the Braves, who are still getting used to their new stadium.
Syndergaard talks about his early exit.
Murphy has been on a terrific run to start the season for the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna is off to quite a start for the Marlins.
Phillies’ struggles continue in extra-inning loss.
Comments