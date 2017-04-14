Mercer keeps its winning streak going

A go-ahead home run by JT Thomas and three straight strikeouts with the tying run in scoring position lifted Mercer to a 9-6 series-clinching win over VMI on Friday night.
Mercer improves to 31-6 overall and 10-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bears own the most wins in the country.
Thomas’ home run broke a tie at 6 in the top of the seventh, while Josh Knies and Nick Spear held off a Keydets rally in the bottom half with the three straight strikeouts — one from Knies and two from Spear. Zach Graveno got the win to improve to 6-0 with 2 1/3 innings of relief work, while Spear earned his sixth save.
Thomas went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, Danny Edgeworth was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, Ryan Hagan was 3-for-4, and Hunter Bening was 2-for-4.
Arkansas 5, Georgia 4
The Bulldogs got two runs in the ninth to force extra innings, but the Razorbacks pulled off the win with a run in the 10th.
Blake Cairnes took the loss. The Bulldogs drop to 15-20 overall and 4-9 in the SEC.
Louisville 10, Georgia Tech 1
The Yellow Jackets got a run in the second for an early lead but couldn’t hold off the second ranked Cardinals.
Louisville scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take control of the game. Georgia Tech falls to 16-17 overall and 4-13 in the ACC.
Georgia College 1, Augusta 0
Brady Walsh’s strong outing lifted the Bobcats to a win and a 27-9 overall record with a 13-6 record in the Peach Belt Conference.
Walsh went 7 1/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
