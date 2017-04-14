New Central head coach Harold happy to be moving ‘home’

Larry Harold was hired last week as Central’s football head coach. Harold was the head coach at Macon County before coaching at Brunswick the past two years.
Harold talked about his new position as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
