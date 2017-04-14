Peach State Sports Blog

April 14, 2017 5:39 PM

New Central head coach Harold happy to be moving ‘home’

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Larry Harold was hired last week as Central’s football head coach. Harold was the head coach at Macon County before coaching at Brunswick the past two years.

Harold talked about his new position as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

