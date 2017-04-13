Peach State Sports Blog

April 13, 2017 11:16 PM

Mercer is nation’s first team to reach 30 wins

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer’s baseball team became the first team in the nation this season to reach 30 wins with a 10-6 victory over VMI on Thursday in Southern Conference play.

The Bears improve to 30-6 with their ninth straight win, and they are 9-1 in the Southern Conference.

Alex Hanson went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored, while JT Thomas was 2-for-5 with four RBI. Hanson and Thomas each had a home run, while Ryan Hagan added a home run as the Bears finished with eight hits, including five extra-base hits.

Robert Bloom earned the win with 4 2/3 innings of work in relief.

Louisville 3, Georgia Tech 0

Second-ranked Louisville held Georgia Tech’s offense in check in ACC action.

Georgia Tech drops to 16-16 overall and 4-12 in ACC play, while Louisville improves to 29-4 and 13-3. The Yellow Jackets had four baserunners as Louisville lefty Brendan McKay (5-2) went eight innings.

Arkansas 14, Georgia 4

Arkansas scored seven runs in the third to put the game out of reach and finished with 11 hits.

Georgia scored three of its runs in the eighth with Blakely Brown suffering the loss for the Bulldogs. Georgia drops to 15-20 overall and 4-9 in the SEC.

