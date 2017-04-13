Inciarte, Braves rally to knock off Marlins

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Wednesday’s scores
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Thursday’s game
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-1) at Miami (Chen 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
New York Mets 6-3
▪ Zack Wheeler got his first win in more than two years Wednesday against the Phillies.
▪ Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera each drove in two runs as the Mets completed a three-game sweep.
▪ The Mets are 29-12 against the Phillies since 2015.
Washington Nationals 5-4, 1 GB
▪ Max Scherzer (1-1) allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in six innings, and he had three wild pitches in a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.
▪ Scherzer struck out 10, the 50th time in his career he has reached double figures in strikeouts.
Miami Marlins 4-4, 1.5 GB
▪ Giancarlo Stanton had his 19th multi-homer game Wednesday to extend his franchise record.
▪ Stanton is 7-for-10 with three homers in his career against Jaime Garcia.
Philadelphia Phillies 3-6, 3 GB
▪ Vince Velasquez (0-2) allowed five runs and five hits in five innings. He had seven strikeouts and has 17 in two starts, but his ERA is 9.00. He hasn’t won since July 8.
▪ All four of the Phillies’ runs came on a Maikel Franco grand slam in the sixth.
Atlanta Braves 2-6, 3.5 GB
▪ Ender Inciarte hit his first two home runs of the season Wednesday against Miami (he had three last year).
▪ Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning to complete the Braves’ rally.
▪ Freddie Freeman hit his third home run of the season.
▪ The Braves went 2-6 on their season-opening road trip before they open SunTrust Park on Friday.
