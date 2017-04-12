Peach State Sports Blog

April 12, 2017 11:32 AM

Henley carries momentum to Hilton Head for RBC Heritage

By Daniel Shirley

Russell Henley is coming off an 11th-place finish at the Masters, earning a fifth trip to Augusta National Golf Club for next year’s Masters. He is taking part in the RBC Heritage this week in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Henley tees off at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will play with Martin Kaymer and Matt Kuchar.

PGA TOUR

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head, S.C.

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links.

Purse: $6.5 million (First place: $1,170,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

LPGA TOUR

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kapolei, Hawaii.

Course: Ko Olina Golf Club.

Purse: $2 million (First place: $300,000).

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Golf Channel).

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

MITSUBISIH ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf.

Purse: $1.8 million (First prize: $270,000).

Television: Friday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

