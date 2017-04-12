Colon, Braves struggle against Marlins

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Tuesday’s scores
Miami 8, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 4
Washington 8, St. Louis 3
Wednesday’s games
St. Louis (Leake 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Miami (Koehler 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 5-3
▪ Daniel Murphy homered, doubled twice and tied career highs with five RBI and four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
▪ Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs — one earned — in seven innings and retired his final 11 batters for his first win of the season.
New York Mets 5-3
▪ Yoenis Cespedes had three of the Mets’ seven home runs against the Phillies on Tuesday.
▪ Jose Reyes is 2-for-33 this season.
Miami Marlins 4-3, .5 GB
▪ Marcell Ozuna homered twice and had a career-high six RBI against Atlanta on Tuesday.
▪ Three members of the Marlins’ 1997 World Series championship team threw out the ceremonial first pitch — Livan Hernandez, Edgar Renteria and Charles Johnson.
Philadelphia Phillies 3-5, 2 GB
▪ Odubel Herrera has a hit in all eight games.
▪ Clay Buchholz (0-1) left the game because of a strained right forearm. He gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Atlanta Braves 1-6, 3.5 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon (0-1) needed 35 pitches to get through the first inning. He allowed six runs in four innings.
▪ Julio Teheran was announced as the Braves’ starter for their home opener in their new stadium, SunTrust Park, Friday against San Diego.
