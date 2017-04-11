Flare-up highlights Mets’ win over Phillies

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Monday’s scores
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3
Washington 14, St. Louis 6
Tuesday’s games
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 1-0) at Philadelphia (Buchholz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at Washington (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 0-0) at Miami (Straily 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 4-3
▪ Bryce Harper tied a career high with four hits and reached base in all six plate appearances against the Cardinals on Monday.
▪ Stephen Drew, Adam Eaton and Ryan Zimmerman each had three of the Nationals’ 19 hits.
New York Mets 4-3
▪ Jay Bruce had two home runs against the Phillies on Monday.
▪ Leadoff man Jose Reyes is 1-for-27 this season.
Miami Marlins 3-5, .5 GB
▪ The Marlins are playing their home opener Tuesday and will honor the 20th anniversary of their first World Series title Tuesday.
▪ Miami will be missing third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.
Philadelphia Phillies 3-4, 1 GB
▪ Odubel Herrera is batting .346 and has a hit in every game this season. He has reached base safely in 17 straight games dating to last season.
▪ Jerad Eickhoff allowed two runs and three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in seven strong innings.
Atlanta Braves 1-5, 2.5 GB
▪ Bartolo Colon is 7-5 with a 3.45 ERA in 14 career starts against the Marlins.
▪ The Braves are last in the NL with 18 runs scored.
Around the Division
Atlanta will have a new helmet design for its home opener at SunTrust Park on Friday.
Brock Stassi had his first major league hit, and it was a blast.
Bruce came up big for the Mets.
The Mets’ win over the Philliaes included some tempers on both sides.
The Marlins are banged up for their home opener.
The Nationals’ offense came alive against the Cardinals.
