Unearned runs continue to plague Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Sunday’s scores
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2
Monday’s games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Washington Nationals 3-3
▪ Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg allowed three runs and five hits, striking out eight in seven innings against the Phillies on Sunday.
▪ The Nationals selected the contract of reliever Matt Albers from Triple-A Syracuse and designated Jeremy Guthrie for assignment. Guthrie allowed 10 runs in less than an inning Saturday.
New York Mets 3-3
▪ Nets starter Noah Syndergaard (1-0) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven innings against the Marlins.
▪ New York leadoff hitter Jose Reyes is off to a 1-for-23 (.043) start.
Philadelphia Phillies 3-3
▪ Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson left in the sixth inningSunday with a forearm issue.
▪ Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez gave up three runs in the top of the ninth before the Phillies scored in the bottom half to earn the win.
Miami Marlins 3-3
▪ Edison Volquez allowed four earned runs in six innings Sunday against the Mets.
▪ The Marlins managed just five hits against the Mets on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves 1-5, 2 GB
▪ The Braves allowed 17 runs in their three-game series with the Pirates, and seven of them were unearned.
▪ Julio Teheran has not allowed an earned run through two starts.
Around the Division
Braves’ struggles continue with another loss to Pirates.
Syndergaard dominates Marlins in second straight strong start.
Marlins fall in prime-time matchup with Mets.
The Phillies took two of three from the Nationals during the weekend.
Nathan has returned to the Nationals, whose bullpen is struggling.
