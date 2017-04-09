Henley finishes strong at Masters

Russell Henley said Saturday he wanted to do something special Sunday in the final round of the Masters.
He did just that, and the former Stratford and Georgia star had a terrific round to go with that something special as he shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn his best finish in the tournament. With a four-round total of 1 under, Henley tied for 11th, which earns him an invitation to next year’s Masters. It also is Henley’s best finish in a major (he finished tied for 12th in the 2015 PGA Championship).
Henley’s special moment came on the fifth hole when he recorded an eagle as he holed out from 185 yards with a 7-iron.
“I was trying to fly it short of that hole,” Henley said. “I just hit a really solid shot, and I guess the wind pushed it a little bit. I’m not really sure what happened, but I’ll take it.”
Henley almost holed out from the fairway on No. 7 and again on No. 14 as he finished his round with four birdies and the eagle. Henley had bogeys on Nos. 4, 11 and 18 as he had second career Masters round in the 60s.
Henley has played 14 rounds at the Masters and shot under par six times.
“It was fun. They put some pins in some fun spots (Sunday),” Henley said. “It was fun, the hole-out on No. 5. I didn’t really felt like I hit the ball that well (Sunday). I just kind of felt a little bit sloppy with my swing, a little loose. I don’t really know why. It’s just how the game is some times. But I’m happy with how I putted and how I hung in there and gave it my best shot, and I think it’s going to be my best finish here, so I’m excited.”
Henley picked up the pace on the back nine with a three-hole birdie stretch starting on the 13th. Henley finished the week with 13 birdies.
“I got a break on 13. Tried to cut the corner and came close to hitting the trees, but I didn’t,” Henley said. “Made a nice putt there. The next two holes, I really just used what the course gave me. Used the backstop on 14 and went for it in two on 15, so it wasn’t anything crazy.”
Henley won the Houston Open last week to earn his fourth Masters appearance. He missed the cut in 2013, finished tied for 31st in 2014 and finished 21st in 2015. He didn’t qualify last year.
“I was really hyped for this tournament, but winning a tournament and being in contention takes a lot out of me, and I might be a little tired,” Henley said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet because I’m so excited to be here, but I just had a couple of shots (Saturday) and (Sunday) — about the same — where I felt like I wasn’t all there on.”
