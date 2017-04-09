Els hasn’t ruled out return to Masters

Ernie Els isn’t done with the Masters, but he has some work to do to earn another spot in the field at Augusta National Golf Club.
Els finished his 23rd Masters trip Sunday with a 6-over-par 78 to finish the tournament at 20 over.
“No, I think there’s still obviously a chance,” Els said when asked if he had written off the Masters. “I’m still trying to win a Tour event to get to 20. And I’m 48 this year, so if I get back, great. Obviously, it’s not totally out of the picture, but if it is, it is.”
Els started the week with a 72 and made the cut with a 75 on Friday. But he struggled to an 83 on Saturday. His final nine holes Sunday included two bogeys and two double-bogeys with no birdies.
Els has finished in the top five three times and the top three twice. In 2004, he finished second the Phil Mickelson.
“I’ve got to go back maybe a decade or more,” said of his close calls and fun times at the Masters. “I think the very first time was very have special in 1994. I had a couple of really great groupings, I played with Ben Crenshaw that year, I played with Jose Maria (Olazabal) in the third round that year; he went on to win. So, that was a great time. And then, obviously, the times I came close. I think 2004 was really special Sunday for myself. And just being here, it’s just a special feeling. The guys in the locker room are still the same guys and the members I’ve met here through the years are the same people and they run an amazing event. So it’s just been a special, special time.
“As I say, to have been a part of it for 23, 24 years is special. It’s a place where you dream to get to once or twice. And to do it for so long was great.”
