April 9, 2017 10:56 AM

Dickey, Suzuki struggle in Braves’ loss to Pirates

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Saturday’s scores

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 17, Washington 3

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 8 p.m.

Washington Nationals 3-2

▪ The Nationals gave up 12 runs in the first inning against the Phillies on Saturday, the most runs the Nationals have given up in a single inning.

▪ Daniel Murphy had three hits and two doubles to raise his average to .524 and has at least two hits in all five games.

Miami Marlins 3-2

▪ Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto each got three hits against the Mets on Saturday.

▪ The Marlins have outscored the Mets 15-3 in the first two games of the series.

New York Mets 2-3, 1 GB

▪ Neil Walker struck out four times Saturday for the first time in his career.

▪ Curtis Granderson, the Mets’ cleanup hitter, batted leadoff and went 0-4.

Philadelphia Phillies 2-3, 1 GB

▪ The Phillies’ 12 first-inning runs Saturday were the most runs they have ever scored in a single inning.

▪ Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

▪ The Phillies haven’t made an error in their five games to start the season.

Atlanta Braves 1-4, 2 GB

▪ Catcher Kurt Suzuki allowed three passed balls against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

▪ Atlanta plans to hold Matt Kemp out until Tuesday's game in Miami.

▪ The Braves have been outscored 24-13 in their five games, and they have lost three straight

Around the Division

R.A. Dickey was erratic Saturday against the Pirates.

The Phillies’ 12-run inning was big but maybe not as big as Nola’s outing.

It was a tough night for the Nationals.

The offensive struggles continue for the Mets.

Adam Conley was strong for the Marlins.

Sports Videos