Dickey, Suzuki struggle in Braves’ loss to Pirates

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Saturday’s scores
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 17, Washington 3
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday’s games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 8 p.m.
Washington Nationals 3-2
▪ The Nationals gave up 12 runs in the first inning against the Phillies on Saturday, the most runs the Nationals have given up in a single inning.
▪ Daniel Murphy had three hits and two doubles to raise his average to .524 and has at least two hits in all five games.
Miami Marlins 3-2
▪ Giancarlo Stanton and J.T. Realmuto each got three hits against the Mets on Saturday.
▪ The Marlins have outscored the Mets 15-3 in the first two games of the series.
New York Mets 2-3, 1 GB
▪ Neil Walker struck out four times Saturday for the first time in his career.
▪ Curtis Granderson, the Mets’ cleanup hitter, batted leadoff and went 0-4.
Philadelphia Phillies 2-3, 1 GB
▪ The Phillies’ 12 first-inning runs Saturday were the most runs they have ever scored in a single inning.
▪ Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.
▪ The Phillies haven’t made an error in their five games to start the season.
Atlanta Braves 1-4, 2 GB
▪ Catcher Kurt Suzuki allowed three passed balls against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
▪ Atlanta plans to hold Matt Kemp out until Tuesday's game in Miami.
▪ The Braves have been outscored 24-13 in their five games, and they have lost three straight
Around the Division
R.A. Dickey was erratic Saturday against the Pirates.
The Phillies’ 12-run inning was big but maybe not as big as Nola’s outing.
It was a tough night for the Nationals.
The offensive struggles continue for the Mets.
Adam Conley was strong for the Marlins.
