McIlroy misses chances to make move in third round at Masters

Rory McIlroy said he missed some chances Saturday to make a big move in the third round of the Masters.
He’s not going to have that luxury Sunday in the final round if he’s going to claim his first Masters title and complete the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy had a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday and sits at even par, six shots out of the lead, entering the final round.
“I had some chances on the back nine that I could have converted. I had a great chance on 11 and 14,” McIlroy said. “And where I hit my drives on 13 and 15, I should be making birdie off the tee shots. I was just in between clubs on both of those holes. And I hit the wrong one on both, I guess, and left myself an awkward position.
“But that’s the way it is. The course is getting a little trickier with the greens getting a little firmer. The conditions were quite tough (Saturday). So I think I probably could have shot a 67 or 68 but just a few too many wasted opportunities.”
McIlroy started strong with birdies on the second and third holes, and he had two more birdies on Nos. 8 and 12. But he had a bogey on No. 5 and a double-bogey on No. 7 to slow his momentum.
“Yeah, but again you can’t start going for shots that aren’t there. You still need to play smart when you have to,” McIlroy said if he will have an aggressive approach Sunday. “Again, I’ll try to take my chances, birdie the par-5s and birdie some of the other holes and try to not make too many mistakes.”
