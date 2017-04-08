Henley plans to be aggressive in final round of the Masters

Russell Henley is in good position for his best finish at the Masters.
But the former Stratford and Georgia standout doesn’t plan on playing for position in Sunday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club. After a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday (his second 71 this week) got him to 2 over for the tournament, Henley plans to be aggressive in the final round.
“Just trying to make something happen. I know I’m playing well,” Henley said. “I need to be patient, but at the same time, I will probably take some chances. I’m not really that concerned with finishing 23rd, 22nd, 18th, whatever. I want to finish real high, and think I’m in a place where I need to shoot a good score (Sunday). So hopefully I can make a bunch of pars and throw a couple of extra birdies in.”
Playing in his fourth Masters, Henley’s best finish was 21st in 2015. He missed the cut in 2013 and finished tied for 31st in 2014. He was tied for 20th on Saturday when he finished his third round after starting the day seven shots off the lead.
“I’m a couple of shots away from being a couple under par,” Henley said. “I think (the key is) just a little bit better focus, but I’m really happy with how I feel.”
Henley said he lost focus on No. 11 but recovered from a wayward tee shot for his first par on that hole this week. He also said he lost focus on No. 6, which resulted in his only bogey.
“I hung in there. I feel like I lost focus a couple of times on a couple of shots, but other than that, I did the best I could,” said Henley, who won the Houston Open last week to get into this week’s field. “I feel like it’s a lot easier to play better and be hyped up about a round when you’re a little closer to the lead like last week. I tried not to lose focus after I did a couple of times. I could have gotten a little more out of it, but I had a lot of great saves. And I’m just happy with where I am.”
Henley had two birdies in the round on Nos. 3 and 15, just missing an eagle putt on No. 5. He had several medium-range putts for par that kept his round going, including the 11th, 14th and 16th holes.
Henley played the 13th round of his Masters career Saturday and shot his fifth round under par.
“The more you play here, the more I get comfortable with learning the breaks and getting used to the speed,” Henley said of sinking the key par putts. “I felt like I was real connected with the lines (Saturday).”
