April 8, 2017 11:35 AM

Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

By Daniel Shirley

Catchers

Tyler Flowers

Batting .250 with zero home runs or RBI in eight at-bats.

Anthony Recker

Hitless in one at-bat.

Kurt Suzuki

Has one hit in seven at-bats.

Infielders

Chase d’Arnaud

One hit in one at-bat with two runs scored.

Freddie Freeman

Batting .235 with zero home runs or RBI in 17 at-bats.

Adonis Garcia

Batting .143 with two hits in 14 at-bats.

Jace Peterson

Hitless in two at-bats.

Brandon Phillips

Batting .200 with two RBI in 15 at-bats.

Dansby Swanson

Batting .158 with zero home runs or RBI in 19 at-bats.

Outfielders

Emilio Bonifacio

Hitless in three at-bats.

Ender Inciarte

Batting .167 with three hits in three at-bats with one RBI and one run scored.

Matt Kemp

Batting .500 with eight hits in 16 at-bats with two home runs and four RBI.

Nick Markakis

Batting .250 with four hits in 16 at-bats with one RBI.

Pitchers

Josh Collmenter

0-0 with a9.00 ERA in two innings.

Bartolo Colon

0-0 with 1.50 ERA in six innings.

R.A. Dickey

Scheduled to pitch Saturday.

Mike Foltynewicz

0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Jaime Garcia

0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in six innings.

Jim Johnson

1-0 with 0.00 ERA in two innings.

Ian Krol

0-1 with a 20.25 ERA in 1 1/3 innings

Eric O’Flaherty

0-0 with a 10.80 ERA in 1 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez

0-0 with 0.00 ERA in 3 1/3 innings.

Chaz Roe

0-0 with a 9.00 ERAin two innings.

Julio Teheran

0-0 with 0.00 ERA in six innings.

Arodys Vizcaino

0-0 with 0.00 ERA in two innings.

This Week’s Schedule

Tuesday at Miami Marlins 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Wednesday at Miami Marlins 7 p.m. FS SOUTH

Friday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST

Saturday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7 p.m. FS1

Sunday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH

Mercer opens conference play with win

