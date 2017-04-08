Breaking down the Atlanta Braves’ 25-man roster

Catchers
Tyler Flowers
Batting .250 with zero home runs or RBI in eight at-bats.
Anthony Recker
Hitless in one at-bat.
Kurt Suzuki
Has one hit in seven at-bats.
Infielders
Chase d’Arnaud
One hit in one at-bat with two runs scored.
Freddie Freeman
Batting .235 with zero home runs or RBI in 17 at-bats.
Adonis Garcia
Batting .143 with two hits in 14 at-bats.
Jace Peterson
Hitless in two at-bats.
Brandon Phillips
Batting .200 with two RBI in 15 at-bats.
Dansby Swanson
Batting .158 with zero home runs or RBI in 19 at-bats.
Outfielders
Emilio Bonifacio
Hitless in three at-bats.
Ender Inciarte
Batting .167 with three hits in three at-bats with one RBI and one run scored.
Matt Kemp
Batting .500 with eight hits in 16 at-bats with two home runs and four RBI.
Nick Markakis
Batting .250 with four hits in 16 at-bats with one RBI.
Pitchers
Josh Collmenter
0-0 with a9.00 ERA in two innings.
Bartolo Colon
0-0 with 1.50 ERA in six innings.
R.A. Dickey
Scheduled to pitch Saturday.
Mike Foltynewicz
0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.
Jaime Garcia
0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in six innings.
Jim Johnson
1-0 with 0.00 ERA in two innings.
Ian Krol
0-1 with a 20.25 ERA in 1 1/3 innings
Eric O’Flaherty
0-0 with a 10.80 ERA in 1 2/3 innings.
Jose Ramirez
0-0 with 0.00 ERA in 3 1/3 innings.
Chaz Roe
0-0 with a 9.00 ERAin two innings.
Julio Teheran
0-0 with 0.00 ERA in six innings.
Arodys Vizcaino
0-0 with 0.00 ERA in two innings.
This Week’s Schedule
Tuesday at Miami Marlins 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Wednesday at Miami Marlins 7 p.m. FS SOUTH
Friday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7:30 p.m. FS SOUTHEAST
Saturday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 7 p.m. FS1
Sunday vs. SAN DIEGO PADRES 1:30 p.m. FS SOUTH
Comments