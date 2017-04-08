Snow, Pirates too much for Braves

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Friday’s scores
Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Saturday’s games
Atlanta (Dickey 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Guthrie 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Conley 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 3-1
▪ Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Jason Werth all hit homers in the Nationals’ win over the Phillies.
▪ Max Scherzer struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for his first win of the season.
New York Mets 2-2, 1 GB
▪ Zack Wheeler (0-1) allowed five runs, six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in his return from Tommy John surgery.
▪ Yoenis Cespedes hit his first home run of the season in the eighth.
Miami Marlins 2-2, 1 GB
▪ Pitcher Wei-Yin Chen got his first career hit after starting his career 0-for-51.
▪ Marcell Ozuna had three hits and is batting .412 so far in the early season.
Atlanta Braves 1-3, 2 GB
▪ Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) walked three in 3 2/3 innings against the Pirates, ending streak of nine starts without a loss (5-0) dating to Aug. 2.
▪ Atlanta outfielder Matt Kemp left the game following a sixth-inning single after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring.
Philadelphia Phillies 1-3, 2 GB
▪ The Phillies trailed 7-0 but scored all six of their runs in the final four innings before coming up short.
▪ The Phillies have lost three straight games since winning on opening day.
Around the Division
The Braves came up short in the snow in Pirates’ home opener.
The Phillies fought back but it wasn’t enough.
Scherzer looked good in his 2017 debut.
The Mets should lower their expectations on Wheeler.
The Marlins’ bats come alive in rout of Mets.
Comments