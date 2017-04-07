Leaderboard tightens after second round of Masters

1:01 Mercer set for Southern Conference opener Pause

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:03 Students prepare culinary delights at grand opening

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

1:15 Experience through adversity gives Mount de Sales seniors an edge