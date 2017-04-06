Henley in good shape after strong Masters first round

In his fourth appearance at the Masters, Macon’s Russell Henley says he feels comfortable working his way around the Augusta National Golf Club layout.
He certainly looked comfortable Thursday in the first round.
Henley, who won last week at the Houston Open just to get into the Masters, shot a 1-under-par 71 as he played in the first group of the day with Daniel Summerhays. Thursday marked Henley’s 11th round played at the Masters, and it was his fourth round under par. Summerhays finished with a 2-over 74.
“I’m not going to hope that it gets harder or wish anything bad on anybody, but I’m definitely happy with under par,” Henley said of his round in the windy conditions that are supposed to get harder the rest of the day. “I feel that’s pretty good, considering it was blowing 25.”
Henley started strong with a birdie on the second hole but gave a shot back with a bogey on No. 3. He got that shot right back with a birdie on No. 4 and had pars on the rest of the front nine for a 1-under 35.
Henley stumbled to open the back nine with back-to-back bogeys but got things going with birdies on the next three holes. He almost made it five straight birdies as he just missed birdie putts on Nos. 15 and 16.
Check back for more on Henley’s round at Macon.com and in Friday’s Telegraph
Comments