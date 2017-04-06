Braves get their first win of season in extra innings

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.
Wednesday’s scores
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 12 innings
Washington 6, Miami 4
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 0
Thursday’s games
Philadelphia (Buchholz 0-0) at Cincinnati (Davis 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Koehler 0-0) at Washington (Gonzalez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals 2-0
▪ Bryce Harper is off to a hot start in two games, going 3-for-7 with two extra-base hits and three RBI.
▪ Tanner Roark retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced in getting the win Wednesday against the Marlins.
Atlanta Braves 1-1, 1 GB
▪ Pitching a day after the 20th anniversary of his major league debut, Bartolo Colon lasted six innings and allowed two hits against his former team, the Mets.
▪ Matt Kemp drove in the winning run with two outs in the top of the 12th inning.
▪ Jim Johnson worked two scoreless innings to get the win.
▪ Brandon Phillips singled in the 11th, giving him a hit in all 35 road games he has played against the Mets.
New York Mets 1-1, 1 GB
▪ Jay Bruce had three of the Mets’ five hits, including a home run.
▪ Jake deGrom stuck out six and allowed two hits in six innings of work.
Philadelphia Phillies 1-1, 1 GB
▪ Aaron Altherr got his first start in right field and had a single in three at-bats.
▪ The Phillies hit only four balls out of the infield against the Reds.
Miami Marlins 0-2, 2 GB
▪ Dan Straily gave up five runs in only 3 1/3 innings in his Marlins debut.
▪ Martin Prado could come off the disabled list when Miami returns home after a season-opening six-game road trip.
