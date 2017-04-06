Peach State Sports Blog

April 6, 2017 7:36 AM

Braves get their first win of season in extra innings

A look around Major League Baseball’s NL East race today.

Wednesday’s scores

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 12 innings

Washington 6, Miami 4

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 0

Thursday’s games

Philadelphia (Buchholz 0-0) at Cincinnati (Davis 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Koehler 0-0) at Washington (Gonzalez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals 2-0

▪ Bryce Harper is off to a hot start in two games, going 3-for-7 with two extra-base hits and three RBI.

▪ Tanner Roark retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced in getting the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

Atlanta Braves 1-1, 1 GB

▪ Pitching a day after the 20th anniversary of his major league debut, Bartolo Colon lasted six innings and allowed two hits against his former team, the Mets.

▪ Matt Kemp drove in the winning run with two outs in the top of the 12th inning.

▪ Jim Johnson worked two scoreless innings to get the win.

▪ Brandon Phillips singled in the 11th, giving him a hit in all 35 road games he has played against the Mets.

New York Mets 1-1, 1 GB

▪ Jay Bruce had three of the Mets’ five hits, including a home run.

▪ Jake deGrom stuck out six and allowed two hits in six innings of work.

Philadelphia Phillies 1-1, 1 GB

▪ Aaron Altherr got his first start in right field and had a single in three at-bats.

▪ The Phillies hit only four balls out of the infield against the Reds.

Miami Marlins 0-2, 2 GB

▪ Dan Straily gave up five runs in only 3 1/3 innings in his Marlins debut.

▪ Martin Prado could come off the disabled list when Miami returns home after a season-opening six-game road trip.

Around the Division

Braves got their first win behind Colon, Kemp and Johnson.

Why aren’t the Mets in a rush to pay their aces?

The Phillies’ bats were dead Wednesday night.

Matt Weiters facing a different challenge for Nationals.

Some interesting names are bidding for Marlins.

Sports Videos