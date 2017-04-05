Henley settles in for fourth Masters appearance

Russell Henley has had a hectic couple of days, but he isn’t going to be complaining any time soon.
The Macon native had a quick turnaround after winning the Houston Open on Sunday to earn a spot in the Masters. He quickly turned his focus to Augusta National Golf Club to get ready for his fourth Masters appearance.
Henley’s busy stretch continues Thursday when he plays in the first group of the first round with an 8 a.m. tee time. Henley, who will play with Daniel Summerhays in the first two rounds, will tee off at 11:07 a.m. on Friday.
“It’s great. It’s a great feeling. It hasn’t really sunk in much yet, but it’s kind of surreal,” Henley said after completing a practice round Wednesday morning right before bad weather cleared the course. “I haven’t had a second to think about it. It’s a good time to get in if you’re not in.”
Henley certainly picked the right time for his first win of the season as he was not qualified for the Masters before the victory. He had 10 birdies Sunday to win the Houston Open by three shots, and he earned his third career PGA Tour win.
Henley made his Masters debut in 2013 as he missed the cut, and he finished tied for 31st in 2014. His best Masters finish came in 2015 when he was 21st. The former Stratford and Georgia standout didn’t qualify for the tournament last year.
“I kind of do it by memory,” Henley said of his tournament preparation. “I’m not a big notes guy. It’s just kind of getting used to the greens and the feel. It’s just kind of awkward to putt, but once you get used to them, I actually love them a lot. It’s a fun track.”
Henley wasn’t sure if starting early Thursday would be an advantage or a disadvantage. The course was hit by rain and storms Wednesday for the second time this week, and Thursday’s forecast calls for wind and cooler conditions.
“It all depends on how they set the course up and how it plays if it’s a lot of rain,” Henley said. “Teeing off early, it could be cold, so that could be a disadvantage.”
One possible advantage that came out of Sunday’s round in Houston was Henley’s hot putting stroke as he made 10 birdies to rally for the win.
“It was a good week of putting,” Henley said. “The greens are good there; they’re good here. I just have to keep trusting myself.”
Masters tee times
Thursday Friday tee times at Augusta National Golf Club:
8 a.m./11:07 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley
8:11 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas
8:22 a.m./11:29 a.m.: Mike Weir, Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy
8:33 a.m./11:40 a.m.: Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (A)
8:44 a.m./11:51 a.m.: Soren Kjeldsen, Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk
8:55 a.m./12:13 p.m.: Sandy Lyle, Sean O'Hair, Scott Gregory (A)
9:06 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Hadwin
9:17 a.m./12:35 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes
9:28 a.m./12:46 p.m.: Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan
9:39 a.m./12:57 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters
10:01 a.m./1:08 p.m.: Fred Couples, Paul Casey, Kevin Na
10:12 a.m.1:19 p.m.: Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
10:23 a.m./1:30 p.m.: Branden Grace, Brooks Koepka, Jeunghun Wang
10:34 a.m./1:41 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:45 a.m./1:52 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo
10:56 a.m./2:03 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day
11:07 a.m./8 a.m.: Rod Pampling, William McGirt
11:18 a.m./8:11 a.m.: Mark O'Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro
11:29 a.m./8:22 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, James Hahn, Brad Dalke (A)
11:40 a.m./8:33 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Pat Perez, Byeong-Hun An
11:51 a.m./8:44 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson
12:13 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Ernie Els, Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger
12:24 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (A)
12:35 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Emiliano Grillo, Toto Gana (A)
12:46 p.m./9:28 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton
12:57 p.m./9:39 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes
1:08 p.m./10:01 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood, Yuta Ikeda
1:19 p.m./10:12 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry
1:30 p.m./10:23 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Alex Noren, Patrick Reed
1:41 p.m./10:34 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm
1:52 p.m./10:45 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Bill Haas, Justin Thomas
2:03 p.m./10:56 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker
