Even without Palmer, Woods, Masters rolls right along

There is a different feel to this year’s Masters, and it’s mainly because of who is not at Augusta National Golf Club.
Take away eight Masters titles and two of the biggest names in golf, and it’s easy to understand why things feel just a bit different at the year’s first major.
For the third time in four years and for the second straight year, Tiger Woods is not playing in the tournament. The four-time Masters winner has finished in the top five 12 times, but his last top-five finish came in 2013. That doesn’t sound like a long time ago, but think really hard about how long four years is in golf. It has been some time since Woods was a true challenger at a major, and we might have to accept that it will never happen again.
Also missing this year is Arnold Palmer, another four-time Masters winner. Palmer, who last played in the tournament in 2004 and last made the cut in 1983, died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh. Sure, Palmer hasn’t been a real competitor at this tournament in quite some time, but his smile and presence at Augusta National were undeniable, and the lack of both was startling arriving at the course Tuesday. On Thursday, Palmer won’t be there when Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player serve as honorary starters for the tournament, and that’s going to be another heart-tugging moment.
Palmer and Woods, probably more than any other players in the tournament’s history (including Nicklaus), made this event what it is. Palmer made golf a TV sport, and many of his biggest moments came at the Masters. Woods took the game of golf to many people who hadn’t really paid attention before he came along, and “Tiger roars” were a real thing around this course. Those moments are hard to describe, but if you heard one, you knew it.
It was hard to accept when Palmer died in September, even though we all know that is coming one day, and all those feelings returned this week at the first Masters without him. With Woods, it’s hard to believe he will ever be in contention again at this event after all his health struggles, but it’s even harder to think he won’t be in contention here. He has made that big a mark on this tournament.
That said, the Masters is going to be just fine as it is forced to turn the page without these two icons. It has done that before, and it will do it again.
Just think about how good this tournament could be this week. Sure, none of the rising stars in the game can individually match Woods, or Palmer for that matter, but there are so many good players right now that golf is in a terrific spot. And those top players, the biggest names in the game, typically rise to the top at this tournament.
Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth certainly lead the way in the game these days, and some combination of those players seemingly is always contention at a major in recent years. But there are many other players who could win at any time, and that includes this week.
That’s what will make this week special, even without Palmer and Woods ... as hard as that is to believe or accept.
Daniel Shirley
