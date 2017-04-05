Spieth back and ready for another shot at Masters, 12th hole

Jordan Spieth got his revenge on Augusta National Golf Club’s 12th hole Tuesday ... sort of.
Back at the site of last year’s collapse that cost him a second straight Masters title, Spieth knocked his tee shot stiff at the par-3 12th hole during a practice round Tuesday.
“Yeah, I tapped it in Arnie style,” Spieth said, referring to the putting stance of four-time Masters winner Arnold Palmer. “It was about that far (indicating a foot). I turned to the crowd and said, ‘I really could have used that one about 12 months ago’ to some significant laughter.”
Spieth won his first major title at the Masters two years ago with a record-tying 18-under-par finish. Last year, he was cruising to another green jacket when things fell apart with a quadruple-bogey 7 on Sunday on the 12th hole after hitting two shots into Rae’s Creek.
Spieth, who had a five-shot lead heading to the back nine of the final round, finished tied for second as Danny Willett claimed his first major.
Back at the 12th hole this year, albeit in a practice round, Spieth thought about last year’s struggles, and he is ready to look ahead.
“It is one of many tournaments I’ve lost given a certain performance on a hole or a stretch of holes,” Spieth said. “It happens in this game. I stepped up (Tuesday), first day back with the crowds, and I hit it to about that (close), which is nice. Obviously it’s not the tournament. I’m excited about the opportunity ahead, which is now I can go back and really tear this golf course up. I’ve got the opportunity now for the next, again, as many years until the day I get a letter saying, ‘We would appreciate if you sat this one out.’ I’ve got that many opportunities to go back and really create more great memories on the back nine of Augusta, which we’ve had in the past on Sunday.
“And if it happens this year, fantastic. I will do all I can to see all the positives and to grind it out like we did in 2015. And if it doesn’t happen this year, then I’ll be ready the next year to do it.”
In three Masters appearances, Spieth has one win and two ties for second. In 12 rounds at Augusta National, he has eight under-par rounds and three rounds in the 60s.
He opens Thursday’s round at 10:34 a.m. and will play the first two rounds with Martin Kaymer and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
“It’s my favorite tournament. I love being in contention here,” Spieth said. “I’ve had the luxury of having that every time I’ve been here, and that’s not going to happen over the course of decades. And I recognize that. But don’t tell me that during the week because I’ll believe that it can happen every time.”
