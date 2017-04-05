Five things to watch this week at the Masters

The Masters gets started Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. There are plenty of big names and interesting story lines, as usual, at the tournament.
And this year’s playing field includes a local hero.
Here are five things to watch at the Masters this week:
Headed for a shootout?
Dustin Johnson won the U.S. Open last summer and is the top-ranked player in the world. Jordan Spieth won this tournament two years ago and was headed to a repeat last year before a Sunday collapse. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day seemingly are always in the hunt at majors and are rounding into form. And that’s just the beginning. Don’t forget veterans like Phil Mickelson, who has won this tournament three times. If they can all get into the mix, Sunday’s final round should be fun.
Strong finish to first day
Speaking of Johnson, make sure to catch the final group of Thursday’s first round. In the highlight pairing of the first two rounds, Johnson will play with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and last year’s PGA Championship winner, Jimmy Walker. The television executives have to be thrilled with that group teeing off last Thursday at 2:03 p.m.
Henley’s return
Macon’s Russell Henley makes his fourth appearance in the Masters after not qualifying last year. Henley came up with a clutch, dramatic win Sunday at the Houston Open to get into the year’s first major. His best finish at the Masters is 21st in 2015, and he will play in the first group Thursday with an 8 a.m. tee time.
The weather
The course was hit with rain Monday and even more Wednesday. Thursday’s first round is supposed to feature wind and some colder temperatures. That should change the scoring conditions and strategies for the players in the first round. Things should clear up going into the weekend, but the first two rounds could be difficult to maneuver.
Joining an impressive group?
Danny Willett came out of nowhere last year to win the Masters for his first major tournament title. Willett will try to become just the fourth player to win the tournament in consecutive years, and the first three make up quite the group: Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.
