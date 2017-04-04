Willett feels added pressure as he returns to Masters

Danny Willett stared down the pressure last year at Augusta National Golf Club to win his first major title.
He returns to the Masters this week well aware that the pressure is even stronger as a defending major champion.
“I think there is (more pressure),” Willett said Tuesday. “I tried to make a pact to myself not to, but it’s difficult. You’ve achieved the greatest height in your game. You have got to the pinnacle. You’ve climbed Everest, and you’ve put your flag in. Unfortunately, you’ve got to either climb down or stay up there, and it’s incredibly difficult to stay up there all the time.”
Willett won the Masters last year in just his second trip to Augusta National after finishing tied for 38th in 2015. Last year, he was fifth after the third round and had some help to get the win as Jordan Spieth stumbled on the back nine to lose the lead. But Willett did shoot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 in the final round to take advantage of Spieth’s struggles.
This year, he has three top-10 finishes and one win in his nine PGA Tour starts.
“The pressure has obviously been more from myself. You get a little bit of outward pressure,” Willett said. “And people, obviously, it’s a public game. We’re on the first tee on Thursday morning, and there’s millions of people watching, and if you don’t hit it good, a million people see you hit it poorly, and it’s not nice. It’s not a nice feeling to not hit good golf shots when you know what you can do.
“So I think the pressure has been slightly different, and the game has obviously not been as good as I wanted it to be these last 12 months, but we’re still working hard, and if you work hard, there is that little bit of inevitability there sooner or later you have to kind of crack in and get back to where you’ve been.”
Willett believes last year’s experience will help him this week. He opens his first round at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday and will tee off at 9:06 a.m. on Friday as he plays with Matt Kuchar and amateur Curtis Luck in the first two rounds.
“I was looking at my books (Monday) night and I think Augusta, the more and more you play, you realize certain areas where you can’t go,” Willett said. “I think the whole experience of hitting shots under pressure, and even if you didn’t hit a couple of great ones, where you can get away with hitting it — obviously it’s supposed to be windy here Thursday, Friday — and I think experience really is going to come into this Thursday, Friday.
“You’re not going to have to hit perfect golf shots. You’re going to have to leave it where you can get up-and-down or where you can two-putt from wherever that may be. I don’t think it’s necessarily watching, but making sure you’re doing your homework and you know what you’re doing.”
