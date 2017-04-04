Watch out for Henley in Masters this week

Macon’s Russell Henley has played in the Masters before — three times, in fact.
So this week at Augusta National Golf Club will be nothing new for the former Stratford and Georgia standout.
But the way Henley got into this year’s Masters is special and gives him plenty of momentum heading into the year’s first major. Henley was having a solid year before last week at the Houston Open, but then things really took off as players jockeyed for the final spot in the Masters.
Henley played well the first three days to get into contention, sitting four shots out of the lead heading into the final round. But that final round was spectacular as Henley recorded 10 birdies — yep, 10 — to rally for his third career win (the 2013 Sony Open and the 2014 Honda Classic were his first two wins) as he earned his fourth Masters appearance. The only way Henley was going to be playing this week was to win last week, and he came through big time when he needed it most.
Henley has been known as a dynamic putter throughout his young PGA Tour career, and that was certainly on display last week as he nailed long birdie putt after long birdie putt to make his final-round charge to win by three shots. That putting stroke and the confidence that comes with pulling off such a tremendous performance for the win should give Henley a ton of confidence, and again that all important momentum, at the Masters.
Henley’s first Masters appearance came in 2013, and after a solid 72 in the first round, he stumbled to an 81 in the second round to miss the cut in a round that certainly offered a difficult learning lesson for a young player. In 2014, Henley made the cut for the first time at his home state major with rounds of 73-70-75-75 to finish tied for 31st, and he was solid throughout that week. Two years ago, Henley came out of the gates strong with a 68 to sit sixth after the first round, and he followed that up with rounds of 74-72-71 to close that tournament tied for 21st.
And it appeared he was pointing in the right direction at golf’s biggest event.
But then Henley didn’t qualify for the Masters last year as he continued to work on things with his game and grow as a player. Those issues apparently are worked out quite nicely as Henley has been solid throughout the early part of this PGA Tour season as he had six top-25 finishes and two top-10 finishes in his first 10 events with only two missed cuts. Event No. 11, last week, pushed Henley over the top and landed him a spot this week in Augusta.
Henley probably won’t be listed when favorites are named this week as people will focus on the game’s big-name stars, but it would be a mistake to overlook him. Henley has as much game as anyone around, and when he is playing with confidence, he is one of the world’s best players.
He showed that confidence early this season — especially last week — and that should lead to good things this week in Augusta. Henley will get to find out early just how much that carries over as he will play in the first group Thursday with Daniel Summerhays as they open the tournament at 8 a.m. (they will start their second round Friday at 11:07 a.m.).
Now, a four-time veteran of the Masters, Henley won’t face anything at this tournament he hasn’t faced before. But this week is always special, and after last week’s performance, it has to be extra special for Henley.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
