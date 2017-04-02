Henley earns third PGA Tour win, fourth Masters trip

Russell Henley played well in the first three rounds of the Houston Open, but he was going to need something special to earn his third career PGA Tour win.
Sitting four shots off the lead, the former Stratford and Georgia standout certainly came up with something special Sunday.
Henley shot a 7-under-par 65 in the final round to pull off a three-shot victory. It’s his first victory since the 2014 Honda Classic, and he also won the 2013 Sony Open.
Henley was dynamic in Sunday’s round, starting the day with five birdies in his first eight holes. After a bogey on No. 9, Henley got right back on track with a birdie on the 10th. He added four more birdies on the back nine before a birdie on the 18th.
The win means Henley will be heading to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club for the fourth time. He missed the cut in 2013, finished tied for 31st in 2014 and was 21st in 2015.
Henley has played 10 rounds at the Masters in his career, and five have finished at par or better.
