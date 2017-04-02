Breaking down the NL East as Major League Baseball season begins

The Major League Baseball season begins Sunday, and with that comes a new feature on Macon.com: a daily look around the NL East.
Each day, we’ll include the standings, the scores from the day before and the schedule coming ahead, along with a look around the division with some of the writers covering the teams in the division.
Last year’s standings
Washington 95-67
New York Mets 87-75
Miami Marlins 79-82
Philadelphia Phillies 71-91
Atlanta Braves 68-93
This week’s schedule
Monday
Atlanta at York Mets, 1 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at New York Mets, 8 p.m.
Around the division
Ron Seibel writes about the Braves’ pitching staff and the team’s chances to improve over last year.
Bill Shanks takes a look at longtime Braves organization member Brian Snitker, who is taking over as the team’s full-time manager. Shanks, who thinks the Braves will be improved, breaks down the team by position and takes a look at the top 20 pitching prospects and top 20 fielding prospects in the organization.
Jorge Castillo from the Washington Post writes about Nationals manager Dusty Baker, who says he’s in it for the long haul with the team.
Greg Cote from the Miami Herald writes the Marlins are celebrating and dreaming, while continuing to mourn.
Kristie Ackert from the New York Daily News writes the Mets are still leaning on their five aces.
Ryan Lawrence from the Philly Voice doesn’t think highly of the Phillies’ chances this season.
Comments