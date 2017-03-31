Gibson, Mercer head to Furman in Southern Conference play

Mercer’s baseball team is 21-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bears travel to Furman this weekend.
Head coach Craig Gibson talked about his team as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
March 31, 2017 12:13 PM
Mercer’s baseball team is 21-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bears travel to Furman this weekend.
Head coach Craig Gibson talked about his team as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments