Peach State Sports Blog

March 31, 2017 12:13 PM

Gibson, Mercer head to Furman in Southern Conference play

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer’s baseball team is 21-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southern Conference. The Bears travel to Furman this weekend.

Head coach Craig Gibson talked about his team as a guest on “The Midday Sports Zone.”

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer opens conference play with win

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos