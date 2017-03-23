Peach State Sports Blog

March 23, 2017 5:39 PM

Braves’ Albies ready to get season started

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Ozzie Albies is one of the top prospects for the Atlanta Braves. Albies, who plays second base, is scheduled to start this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Albies talked about the upcoming season as guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer set for Southern Conference opener

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos