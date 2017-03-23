Braves’ Albies ready to get season started

Ozzie Albies is one of the top prospects for the Atlanta Braves. Albies, who plays second base, is scheduled to start this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Albies talked about the upcoming season as guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”
March 23, 2017 5:39 PM
Ozzie Albies is one of the top prospects for the Atlanta Braves. Albies, who plays second base, is scheduled to start this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Albies talked about the upcoming season as guest on “The Bill Shanks Show.”
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
Comments