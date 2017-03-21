Peach State Sports Blog

March 21, 2017 11:10 PM

Mercer keeps rolling, routs Florida A&M

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Kevin Coulter threw five innings of one-hit baseball, and Mercer scored four runs in the first for a 9-2 win over Florida A&M on Tuesday.

Mercer improved to 18-4 with its fifth straight win. The Bears lost twice to the Rattlers earlier this season. Coulter improved to 2-1 in his fifth start of the season as he retired 12 batters in a row at one time.

Hunter Bening extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single. He is one of four Bears with at least 20 RBI this season.

Mercer is 11-1 this season at OrthoGeorgia Park. The two teams play again at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Georgia 9, Kennesaw State 4

Georgia pulled off a win as the game was called after six innings because of rain. The Bulldogs scored in each of the first four innings to improve to 9-13. Georgia junior first baseman Keegan McGovern led the Bulldogs’ 10-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Auburn 7, Georgia Tech 4

The Yellow Jackets hit three home runs, but it wasn’t enough against the Tigers as Georgia Tech finished with just four hits. The Yellow Jackets drop to 12-7.

Georgia College 16, Erskine 14

Junior Logan Mattix hit home runs in three straight plate appearances to lead the Bobcats. Georgia College rallied from a 9-2 deficit to improve to 17-7.

Georgia State 5, Furman 0

Jordan Lee and three relievers combined for the shutout and Jack Thompson hit a three-run home run to lead the Panthers to their third shutout.

