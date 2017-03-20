Freeman hopes to carry momentum into 2017 season

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves played well at the end of the 2016. The Braves have a new home stadium, SunTrust Park, in 2017.
Freeman talked about the end of the 2016 season and the upcoming 2017 season as a guest on the “Bill Shanks Show.”
March 20, 2017 9:19 PM
Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.
