Who’s the smartest Shirley? ... second-round update

There’s a reason I gave up filling out NCAA Tournament brackets years ago.
Exhibit A: My bracket this year in my contest with my sons, Ben and Matt.
Ugly doesn’t do it justice.
East Regional
I have zero, that’s right, zero teams left entering the Sweet 16 in this regional. Matt has two with Wisconsin — yep, he picked Wisconsin over Arizona — and Baylor. Ben has Florida.
West Regional
Things are a little bit better here, as I have Gonzaga and Arizona, while Ben and Matt both have three teams left with Gonzaga, West Virginia and Arizona.
Midwest Regional
Back to the bad for me and Matt with two teams left in Kansas and Oregon, while Ben has all four teams left: Kansas, Purdue, Oregon and Michigan.
South Regional
This one is a wash as we all have North Carolina, UCLA and Kentucky.
So, yep, I have seven of the 16 teams left, and that’s not good, while Ben has 11, Matt has 10.
