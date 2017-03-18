Who’s the smartest Shirley? ... first-round update

Well, let’s just say it’s not looking good for the old man after one round of the NCAA Tournament. I went for the usual upsets, and the basketball gods decided this just wasn’t going to be the year for upsets.
The double-digit seeds I picked to win Thursday and Friday all lost except for Xavier and Rhode Island (both No. 11 seeds), Wichita State (a No. 10) and Middle Tennessee (a No. 12 ). Wichita State and Middle Tennessee were woefully miss-seeded, and I really don’t consider a No. 11 seed beating a No. 6 seed a true “upset.” Those 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 game are coin flips.
Ben has the lead after one round with 23 out of 32, while I have 20 and Matt has 19 (Matt also went for some upsets).
East Regional
Ben still has Villanova, Wisconsin, Virginia, Florida and Duke alive, while I have Villanova, Virginia and Duke (that’s just bad), and Matt has Villanova, Wisconsin, Virginia, Baylor and Duke.
Ben and I have three of our Sweet 16 teams still playing (Ben: Villanova, Florida and Duke; Me: Villanova, Virginia and Duke), while Matt has all four of his (Villanova, Virginia, Baylor and Duke).
West Regional
Ben still has Gonzaga, Northwestern, West Virginia, Xavier, Florida State and Arizona, while I have Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Xavier, Florida State and Arizona, and Matt has Gonzaga, Northwestern, West Virginia, Xavier, Florida State and Arizona.
All three of us still have all of our Sweet 16 teams still alive (Ben: Gonzaga, West Virginia, Florida State and Arizona; Me: Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Florida State and Arizona; Matt: Gonzaga, West Virginia, Xavier and Arizona).
Midwest Regional
Ben still has Kansas, Purdue, Rhode Island, Oregon, Michigan and Louisville, while I have Kansas, Iowa State, Purdue, Rhode Island, Oregon and Louisville, and Matt has Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon and Louisville.
Ben and I have all four of our Sweet 16 teams still playing (Ben: Kansas, Purdue, Oregon and Louisville; Me: Kansas, Iowa State, Oregon and Louisville), while Matt has three of his four (Kansas, Oregon and Louisville).
West Regional
Ben still has North Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Butler, Cincinnati, UCLA and Kentucky, while I have North Carolina, Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, UCLA, Wichita State and Kentucky, and Matt has North Carolina, UCLA, Wichita State and Kentucky.
Ben and I have all four of our Sweet 16 teams still playing (Both of us with North Carolina, Middle Tennessee, UCLA, Kentucky), while Matt has three of his four (North Carolina, UCLA and Kentucky).
Comments