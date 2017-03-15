Jones County product Smith finally gets NCAA trip with Florida State

Jarquez Smith has been waiting to make his NCAA Tournament debut for four years.
He finally will get that chance at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday when Smith’s Florida State Seminoles take on Florida Gulf Coast in the first round. Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State program hasn’t been to the tournament since 2012, meaning Smith has missed out on March Madness ... until now.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been waiting all four years to finally make it here,” the former Jones County star said. “It’s very big. Since my first year, Coach has been talking about how great this experience would be, and it’s finally here. It’s a great feeling.”
Florida State, the third seed in the West Regional, finished second in the ACC during the regular season. The conference had nine teams picked for the NCAA Tournament.
“I think it prepares us very well because the ACC is one of the toughest leagues in America, and we finished second in one of the toughest leagues in America, so I think we’ll be ready,” Smith said of the grind of playing in the ACC. “I think it kind of gives us an advantage.”
Smith has averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while playing 13.5 minutes per game this season. The 6-foot-9, 236-pound Haddock product has made 52.2 percent of his shots (59-of-113) from the floor. Smith is tied fourth in Florida State history in games played with 135, while the program record is Okaro White with 139.
“Jarquez has been such an asset to our program during his career,” Hamilton said. “He has come to practice every day of his career and gives his teammates everything he has each and every day. That’s one of the greatest gifts a player can give to his team and his university. He has been an outstanding representative of our program and Florida State University.
“I am so happy for him that he has the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament as a senior.”
Florida State beat Florida Gulf Coast in the 2014 NIT in the only previous meeting for the two programs. Thursday’s game will be played in Orlando.
“Both of our teams are going to have a big fan base here, so the game should be really good,” Smith said. “It’s almost like a home-game feel to it.”
