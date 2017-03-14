Mercer completes season sweep of Georgia

Georgia tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell short in the 12th, dropping a 4-3 decision to Mercer on Tuesday night.
Mercer (14-4) sweeps the season series with the Bulldogs.
Mercer first baseman Howard Joe had a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 12th, and Georgia (7-10) was unable to score in the bottom half.
Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma 0
Georgia Tech’s Ben Schniederjans and Jay Shadday combined to throw a two-hit shutout, while freshmen Chase Murray and Austin Wilhite each recorded an RBI double in the seventh.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 11-4, while the 12th-ranked Sooners fall to 17-3. It was Georgia Tech’s first win over Oklahoma in the seventh meeting between the two programs.
