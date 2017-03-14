Peach State Sports Blog

Mercer completes season sweep of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

Georgia tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning but fell short in the 12th, dropping a 4-3 decision to Mercer on Tuesday night.

Mercer (14-4) sweeps the season series with the Bulldogs.

Mercer first baseman Howard Joe had a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 12th, and Georgia (7-10) was unable to score in the bottom half.

Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma 0

Georgia Tech’s Ben Schniederjans and Jay Shadday combined to throw a two-hit shutout, while freshmen Chase Murray and Austin Wilhite each recorded an RBI double in the seventh.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 11-4, while the 12th-ranked Sooners fall to 17-3. It was Georgia Tech’s first win over Oklahoma in the seventh meeting between the two programs.

