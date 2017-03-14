Peach State Sports Blog

March 14, 2017 3:44 PM

Postrace fight overshadows Truex win at Las Vegas

Martin Truex Jr. pulled off a win Sunday at Las Vegas, but the win took a back seat to a postrace fight between Kyle Bush and Joey Logano.

Autoweek Associate Motorsports Editor Matt Weaver breaks down the race and the fight.

