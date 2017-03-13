Mercer women’s team headed to Alabama for WNIT

The Mercer women’s team just missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth with a loss to Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game for the second straight year.
The Bears’ reward is a second straight trip to the WNIT. On Monday, Mercer found out it will travel to Alabama for the first round. The game will be played Thursday.
Mercer earned a spot in the WNIT by sharing the Southern Conference regular-season title for the second straight season. The Bears lost 73-56 at Georgia Tech in the first round of the WNIT last year.
Mercer is 26-6 this season, with three losses to Chattanooga and one loss each to Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech. The winner of the Mercer-Alabama game will face the winner of Little Rock-Southern Miss in the second round.
Mercer is 1-2 all time against Alabama. The Crimson Tide won the first two meetings — 91-69 in 1993 and 101-46 in 1994 — but the Bears won 46-39 in 2014 at Alabama.
Georgia Tech (17-14) is also in the WNIT and will host Jacksonville on Thursday. The winner of that game will face Central Florida or Stetson in the second round.
This is the 10th postseason appearance for Georgia Tech in the past 11 seasons. Georgia Tech is making its third straight appearance in the WNIT and its seventh overall.
This will be just the second meeting between Georgia Tech and Jacksonville with the Yellow Jackets winning 81-52 in 2006.
