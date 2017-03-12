Austell’s time at NFL Scouting Combine was ‘pretty cool’

Erik Austell is used to being overlooked, but that doesn’t bother him one bit.
So when it came time for him to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine, Austell just wanted his shot to prove he belonged. The former CFCA and Charleston Southern standout feels he did just that in Indianapolis.
“It was pretty cool to say the least,” Austell said. “Being a small-school kid from CFCA and being a small-school kid from CSU, getting that kind of exposure is pretty rare. It was huge, having the exposure to all the NFL guys and also going in there with the best in the country, and I showed that I fit in.”
The offensive lineman, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year, said he talked to 16 or 17 teams during his stay in Indianapolis, and he performed well in the drills. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.23 seconds and managed 24 repetitions (225 pounds) on the bench. Austell finished the three-cone drill in 8.13 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.9 seconds, and he measured at 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds with 32-inch arms and 9-inch hands.
Austell finished ninth among the offensive linemen in the broad jump (8 feet, 11 inches) and 15th in the vertical jump (27.5 inches).
Our own Erik Austell posting a good time at the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/Apw3V6zDqk— CSU Football (@CSUFB) March 3, 2017
“I talked to one guy there in the lobby, and he said he was surprised at how well I moved, having gained 20, 25 pounds since college,” Austell said. “He straight up told me he didn’t think I’d be able to move at all, and I feel like I move better now. My legs have gotten so much stronger, and I’ve gotten more agile through the training.”
Austell is scheduled to take part in Charleston Southern’s pro day Monday. During his senior season, he was a first-team All-Big South Conference selection and was named to the American Football Coaches Association’s All-America first team.
He credited previous Charleston Southern players like Charles James, Will Hunt and Christian Reyes and the program’s recent success for his shot at the combine.
“It’s easier for them to kind of scan the headlines and say, ‘All right, Charleston Southern has had some success; let’s go down there’ as opposed to five years ago, when we were 0-11,” Austell said. “What I’ve been saying all along, and I really mean it, those guys who came before me made it easier for me to do this. They made it more of a possibility for me to get where I want to get.”
